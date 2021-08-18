August 18, 2021

Video: FCS program touts themselves as new QBU with new mini-series

There's only one college football program that can tout a pair of top 3 NFL Draft picks at the quarterback position over the span of the last several years, and it's a powerhouse FCS school. Can they stake a claim to QBU?
Producing two top five picks in the span of a handful of years at the quarterback position is incredibly rare. 

To do it as an FCS program just a few years apart is unheard of.

That has been the case for powerhouse North Dakota State though, having Carson Wentz drafted second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Eagles and then the Niners picked Bison quarterback Trey Lance third overall this past NFL Draft.

Both quarterbacks produced a ton of buzz as college players, with Lance redshirting for one season before leading the Bison to the national title game in 2019 while throwing 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for another 14 more. Wentz was a part of five national titles in his time in Fargo, redshirting in 2011, backing up Brock Jensen in 2012, and then starting for national titles teams in 2013, 2014, and 2015 despite missing eight weeks with a broken wrist before returning to lead the Bison to the natty later that year.

Anytime a team claims to be "[Insert Position Here] University" there is room for debate, but recent history illustrates that NDSU certainly belongs in the QBU conversation.

Their new miniseries isn't shy about claiming to be QBU either, as it is the name of their new series as they profile their quarterbacks through camp heading into the season.

The first episode revolves around returning starter Cam Miller, who led the team to the national semifinals where they were shutout by eventual champions Sam Houston State. 

In the clip, Miller talks about how special it was to be coached by his father in high school, and is also refreshingly open about his struggles in that national semifinal loss. 

