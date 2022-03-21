Skip to main content

Video: Florida State players react to their new locker room

Florida State went with a modern, icy white theme with their new locker room.

The renovations to the locker room weren't originally planned to be finished until the tail end of spring football in the second week of April, but Florida State players were in for a treat when they arrived back on campus from Spring Break.

Head coach Mike Norvell and athletic director Michael Alford surprised players over the weekend by letting them into the new locker room, which has an icy white modern feel to it.

The new digs include white lockers, padded seats and a bevy of plugs and outlets in each locker for players.

Judging from the reaction of the players, they're pretty fired up about it.

The renovations should certainly add a new "wow" element in recruiting as Mike Norvell enters year three with the program, sitting at 8-13 overall and looking for their first bowl berth under his leadership.

Take a look at some pictures via Seminoles.com of the renovations, and the clip at the bottom of the page capturing the players reaction.

FSU locker room

Photo via Seminoles.com

FSU trophy room

Photo via Seminoles.com

FSU trophies

Photo via Seminoles.com

