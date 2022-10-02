Video: Greg Schiano and Ryan Day get into heated in-game exchange

Day and Schiano both worked together on the Ohio State staff under Urban Meyer but the two were anything but friendly following a fake punt and late hit earlier today.

Just a handful of years ago, Ryan Day and Greg Schiano were coordinators under Urban Meyer in Columbus, but you wouldn't know that based off an interaction between the two today in their game against each other.

With the Buckeyes up 49-10 today, the Ohio State punt team took the field while Rutgers set up an overload block to one side.

Seeing an opening, and only needing a few yards to move the chains, Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco took off and got more than enough for the first down before stepping out of bounds where he was leveled well out of bounds by a Rutgers defender Aron Cruikshank.

Was it a called fake punt or an automatic based on numbers and leverage? That's not clear.

The late hit caused a minor scuffle on the Ohio State sidelines among players from both teams, and as players started to separate you can see an upset Ryan Day barking and pointing at Rutgers players. That's when Schiano - who came all the way over from his sideline - seems to enter Day's line of vision and the two start exchanging heated words aimed at each other.

Not surprisingly, the interaction between the two one-time colleagues drew a few additional flags.

See the moment unfold in the clip.

After the game, it looked like cooler heads prevailed as the two met for the customary post game handshake.

At his postgame presser, Day shared that there are no hard feelings between the two of them and that he has "unbelievable respect" for Schiano.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.