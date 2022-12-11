Skip to main content

Video: Heated high school head coach calls out CIF after state title game

After a playoff run filled with exciting finishes, Jerald Pierucci and his Shafter HS (CA) team faced Orland (CA) in the state title game over the weekend with Orland hosting the game.

Most states hold their state title games at neutral sites, whether that be in an NFL stadium or at college stadium so that kids get a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience.

Well, despite a number of junior college stadiums littered around the state with nice turf and facilities, that apparently does not happen in California.

While the CIF Division I and II state titles were taking place on turf, Shafter showed up to their game against Orland to find standing water on the field and mud where grass would normally be.

Asked about the field conditions before kickoff by a local TV outlet, Pierucci likened it to the kind of conditions you see in movies, and how his offensive line and running backs are probably looking forward to the conditions.

After the game, Pierucci had a much different tone.

After losing a hard fought 20-7 game to Orland, Pierucci took aim at the CIF officials that allowed the game to be played on a field in such condition.

"It is a shame on the CIF that they allow a state championship game to be played on a field like this when you have Division I and II teams playing on turf."

"It is crap that you allow this to happen," he explained. "We didn't get to see the best of both teams. That's what's wrong with what happened."

Hear more from Pierucci in the clip.

