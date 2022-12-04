Video: Inside the team meeting Deion broke news to team he's leaving

"I have never chased the bag. The bag has always chased me," Deion shared with his team.

It's official. Deion Sanders is the new head coach at Colorado.

After wrapping up their second straight SWAC title in dominant fashion, the time came for Deion to share with his guys that he was officially leaving Jackson State.

A moment that is so tough for so many coaches, Deion delivered the news to his team from a comfortable chair (seemingly before their game today, and in as matter-of-fact as one possibly could.

"I know you all have been hearing the rumors and everything has been transparent around and about my whereabouts and what I am going to do. I would like for you all to hear it from me and not from anyone else, but it is what it is."

"In coaching, you get elevated, or you get terminated," Prime opens by sharing. There ain't no other way. You're either elevated, or you're terminated and there ain't no graveyard for coaches where they die at the place. It don't work like that. They run you off, or you are going to walk off."

"I have chosen to accept the job elsewhere next year. I am going to finish what we started. We are going to dominate.I am going to be there until that end, and that conclusion, and then move on."

Deion provided frank warning about not wanting to see guys in the room "die in the portal" because of the news of his departure.

"This ain't easy. And it ain't about the bag. I have been making money a long time and I ain't nowhere near broke. So, it's not about a bag...but it is about an opportunity."

"So, I always felt like, if you dominate your opportunity, and you treat people right, the bag is always going to come. I have never chased the bag. The bag has always chased me because I have always tried to make the right decisions and do the right things."

Below is a nearly 15-minute all access look at that meeting.