Video: Step inside Mack Brown's new office

UNC takes you inside Mack Brown's new office with some pretty incredible features.

I had the opportunity to visit the football facility at North Carolina over the summer with a handful of other high school coaches.

During that visit, we learned that UNC, which had just undergone some impressive facility renovations not too long ago, was on the verge of some major additional improvements.

Today, the Tar Heels tweeted out a TikTok of Mack Brown's new office, set to the theme of Full House.

As expected, the shoe collection is unreal, and the glowing NC logo on the desk is nice, but the feature that really takes the cake is how the middle of the conference table comes emerges as a shrine with rings and watches from championships and bowl trips. It's an impressive touch.

See the rest in the peek of the office below.