Video: Steve Sarkisian was VERY fired up for the Alamo Bowl

It's a scene shown every pregame throughout college football season

Coaches and players are ready to storm out of tunnel, someone like a DFO or a guy from the TV network with a headset on are holding guys back until the cameras are ready.

Well, before the Alamo Bowl yesterday, Steve Sarkisian was feeling some type of way about someone putting hands on him to hold him back, and appears to let loose on the dude.

The footage of that moment started to make its rounds earlier today. Take a look. 

Texas lost 27-20 to Washington to drop to 8-5 on the year while Washington finished 11-2.

