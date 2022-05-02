Skip to main content

Video: Take a look at the major renovations Michigan State is planning

New renderings of what the Spartans Tom Izzo Football Building will look like are impressive.

Back in February of 2021, former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia made a whopping $32 million donation to Spartan Athletics with $20 million of that being earmarked for renovations and expansions to the football facility. 

The changes they have planned are impressive and should put Mel Tucker's program in the upper tier among their fellow Big Ten institutions.

"This facility is about competing for championships," Mel Tucker shared about the planned facility earlier this year. "If we can recruit high-level talent, and provide our student-athletes the ability to prepare, rest and recover, and have an enhanced social experience, we will be positioned for success here at Michigan State.”

Michigan State revealed a two-minute fly through of what most of the new facility, which will carry the name of iconic basketball coach Tom Izzo, will look like when its finished.

Take a look.

