Video: The Broncos take you inside the process that led them to Nathaniel Hackett

Denver takes fans behind the scenes of the process that led them to name Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.

Denver has been teasing a series taking fans behind the scenes in how they landed Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach for a week or so now.

Last night, the first episode dropped, taking viewers behind the scenes to get to know the inner circle of the interview committee, and what they were looking for in a new head coach after deciding to part ways with Vic Fangio as well as some great behind-the-scenes insight.

One of those was GM George Paton sharing the top three traits they were looking. First, they were looking for a natural leader, secondly they wanted connection to be important in how they connect with players and those in the building and community, and lastly they wanted the best football coach available on either side of the ball.

Those questions directed the search to Hackett.

Hackett admits that he had stars in his eyes when he was initially pursued by a team with such a rich history like Broncos early on, and how easy the "interview" process seemed with the Broncos brass..

"It wasn't really an interview. It was a conversation. It was almost like we were getting ready to start working together."

Those in the interview room were impressed with his 

The first episode also does a great job of letting folks get to know Hackett, taking you inside his home in Wisconsin with his family, and seeing him interact with his family as a husband and father.

Take a look at the entire episode below.

