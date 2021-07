SEC Shorts nails it again, this time with The Coach Speak Translator just in time for SEC Media Days.

The folks that have pumping out SEC Shorts videos have kept us entertained with their content for a few years now.

They're often both perfectly timed and relevant for current events, and that's certainly true with their latest clip released during SEC Media Days.

The latest clip, is dubbed The Coach Speak Translator and nails the coaching cliches used during SEC media day appearances.

Enjoy this one. We certainly did.