Video: "The Standard is The Standard" at Maryland

Mike Locksley and 4-0 Maryland host a top 5 Iowa team this week and then head to Columbus next week to put their "The Standard is The Standard" approach to the ultimate test.

After wins over West Virginia, Howard, Illinois and Kent State, Mike Locksley and his Terps are one of the surprise 4-0 teams early on this season.

Now in his third season, the four wins in 2021 already eclipse more than he's collected in both the 2019 (3-9) and 2020 seasons (2-3) respectively.

A lot of programs take a big jump in either year two or three under new head coaches, and with COVID affecting the 2020 season for everyone, it looks like year three could be the year of marked improvement for Locksley and his Terps.

Part of their improvement this fall can be attributed to the Maryland staff's approach to each week, as a big part of their approach includes playing to a standard, regardless of who lines up across from them.

With a top 5 Iowa squad coming to town this weekend and a trip to Columbus on tap for next weekend, this is going to be a trying to week stretch for the Terps to see exactly where they stand in the Big Ten, and nationally.

The Terps shared this video entitled "The Standard is The Standard," today to further hammer home that philosophy with their fan base ahead of the big two game stretch they face.