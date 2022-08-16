Skip to main content

Video: UCF holds a coaching staff dance-off

Guz Malzahn's coaching staff dance off plan might have backfired on him...

The weeks of fall camp become a grind, so finding ways to break up the monotony and give a morale boost can prove to be very valuable for programs.

At UCF, Gus Malzahn decided to hold a coaches dance off recently, and it did not disappoint.

Some of the coaches had some serious swagger, and their moves got players on their feet to participate as well.

Hold on. Offensive line coach Herb Hand did what?

...and hang in there at the end for what co-defensive coordinator David Gibbs comes up with after admitting to Googling "Old Man Dance Moves" for some ideas.

