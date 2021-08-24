August 24, 2021

Video: Utah unveils new battleship inspired alternates with hand-painted helmets

Utah's new USS Salt Lake City uniforms pay homage to a historic battleship and feature stunning hand-painted helmets.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The USS Salt Lake City fought in more combat engagements than any other ship in the US Pacific fleet during World War II, and has been chosen as the inspiration for the Utah Utes new alternate uniforms.

The base color for the new alternate is a dark grey, just like the ship itself, with "dazzle-camo" accents on the shoulders and sides of the pants, and the unique pattern of the ship itself can be seen on the sides of the uniforms and gloves. 

While there are a ton of details that went into this one, the helmets are the star of the show.

Each helmet has been hand-painted by a single artist and features the historic battleship in action.

Hear the full story of these alternates and the significance of the details in the clip released by the school.

You May Like

Tiger Stadium

LSU becomes first SEC school to require vaccine or negative test to attend games

LSU's move follows similar requirements by the New Orleans Saints and Tulane

Bret Bielema Illinois

Bret Bielema set up a scenario that allowed Illinois players to critique their coaches

With the defensive side of the ball really coming together at Illinois, Bret Bielema flipped the script and created a situation where players crituqued coaches.

Derek Mason

Derek Mason shares breakthrough covid case, encourages others to get vaccinated

The Auburn defensive coordinator said he expects to return to the field soon.

BIg Ten

Big Ten, PAC-12, and ACC to announce an alliance, per reports

Illinois stock

Covid cancellation policies for each FBS conference (so far)

The second college football season of the covid pandemic will be much different than the first.

glaser

Fast-tracking success: Former dirt-track racer, NASCAR pit coach a rising college star

Campbell's Weston Glaser used to race dirt-track cars in Texas to make ends meet. Then he went to work in NASCAR for Hendrick Motorsports. He carved a football career in coaching along the way.

Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer explains why he chose the NFL over college football

Many conversations with NFL contacts led Meyer to believe his style can work at the game's highest level.

Somerset HS

A Kentucky high school added the perfect stadium space for kids in their community

If you've got fond memories of trying to fit in pickup football games with your friends while at your high school game on Friday nights, you're going to love this idea from a Kentucky high school.