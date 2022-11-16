Virginia cancels home game vs. Coastal Carolina

The decision comes after three Cavalier student-athletes were killed on Sunday night.

Virginia has opted not to play Saturday's home game with Coastal Carolina, the school announced Wednesday.

The decision comes days after five students were shot on campus. Three Cavaliers football players were killed -- D’Sean Perry, Lavell Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Canceling the game means Virginia has played its final home game of the 2022 season.

A decision on next week's Commonwealth Cup rivalry game with Virginia Tech will come at a later date.

From the school:

The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time.

Ticket refund information for the Coastal Carolina game will be issued at a later time.