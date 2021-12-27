Virginia reportedly targeting NFL coach for coordinator position

Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings is reportedly a target for the offensive coordinator role on Tony Elliott's staff.

Tony Elliott had an impressive run as the offensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney at Clemson, and while he will certainly still put his mark on the Cavaliers offense in his first head coaching stint, who he tabs as offensive coordinator is a critical hire.

One of the guys reportedly being targeted for that role has some solid ACC experience.

Adam Rittenberg shared this morning that Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings is being targeted by Elliott for the offensive coordinator role.

A deal is not done, as the Falcons are still in-season, Rittenberg adds.

Kitchings previously spent time in the ACC for eight seasons on staff at NC State (2012-19).

Des served in a variety of capacities for the Wolfpack, and has coached tight ends and running backs. In 2019 at NC State, Kitchings was elevated to the co-offensive coordinator role. He spent the 2020 season on staff at South Carolina working with the running backs before leaving for the Falcons.

He previously held the offensive coordinator title at Vanderbilt back in 2010 and has also coordinated special teams for the 'Dores as well as at Furman (FCS - SC).

