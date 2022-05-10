Virginia State hires former Eddie Robinson Award winner as head coach

Henry Frazier III is returning to the HBCU head coaching ranks, his fourth head coaching job

Virginia State has hired Henry Frazier III as its new head coach, the school announced Tuesday.

“You have my word my promise that you will get my best every day,” Frazier said, via HBCU Sports. “The staff that we bring in you will get their absolute best. All I ask is that you give me your best. Whatever your best maybe I want your best.”

Frazier replaces Reggie Barlow, who left after five seasons on the job to lead the XFL San Antonio franchise.

Frazier last coached at Bowie State, where he was the assistant to the head coach from 2017-20. Frazier was also Bowie State's head coach from 1999-03, going 26-24 with two division titles.

Success at Bowie State landed Frazier the Prairie View A&M job, where he went 43-30 from 2004-10. His 2009 team went 9-1 and won the SWAC championship, the program's most recent conference crown. Frazier was named the SWAC Coach of the Year and won the Eddie Robinson Award that season.

After 2010, Frazier took the North Carolina Central job, where he went 8-14 from 2011-12.

Frazier worked as the director of leadership and character development at Maryland in 2021.

Virginia State went 3-6 in 2021, but was 31-10 with a CIAA title under Barlow's leadership from 2016-19.

