December 9, 2021
Virginia Tech is set to have the Power Five's youngest coordinator duo

Brent Pry is turning to two rapid rising coaches to fill his coordinator roles at Virginia Tech and could end up with the youngest coordinator tandem in college football.
In an era where understanding offensive and def trends in addition to connecting with players and their NIL needs is at an absolute premium, Brent Pry at Virginia Tech seems to - stealing from a TikTok trend here - "understand the assignment."

Pry's reported offensive coordinator hire will lock in two of the youngest coordinators in Power Five football.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will become the Hokies new offensive coordinator at the end of the NFL season. Matt Zenitz was among the first to report the news. 

Bowen, who is 32 years old, and Pry previously worked together under James Franklin at Penn State.

While he started off as tight ends coach, at the end of the 2019 season, Bowen stepped into the interim offensive coordinator role, did an impressive job in their bowl game, and added the co-offensive coordinator title for the 2020 season before leaving to join Urban Meyer's Jags staff.

From all indications, the addition of Bowen along with newly minted defensive coordinator Chris Marve (who is also 32) would form the youngest coordinator duo in major college football.

Marve previously served as the linebackers coach for Mike Norvell at Florida State and also has a previous history with Pry dating back to their time together at Vanderbilt.

Both Marve and Bowen were selections in recent years for the AFCA's 35 Under 35 Leader Development program aimed at "identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession."

I would happily argue that age is perhaps the least important factor when you have the type of on-the-job experience both Bowen and Marve bring to Blacksburg, plus their familiarity with Pry and his expectations are going to prove invaluable as well.

