Sources: Former Virginia Tech Hokies star Dyrell Roberts to join Eastern Michigan staff

Dyrell Roberts, a former Virginia Tech University standout who recently had returned to coach at his alma mater in a senior offensive analyst role for new coach Brent Pry, has been snatched up for an on-field role -- and at the Football Bowls Subdivision level.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Roberts, who helped the Hokies to a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference titles as a player, has accepted the wide receivers coaching position at Eastern Michigan for coach Chris Creighton, who’s revived the Eagles’ program to make it one of the most competitive Group of 5 programs in college football.

A Hokies’ record-holder for his work in the kickoff return game during his career from 2008-12, Roberts has begun a decisive climb through the coaching ranks after transitioning into the coaching profession – from an early career in law enforcement. Roberts worked two years as a sheriff’s deputy.

But on the field, Roberts’ work helped him be selected for both the NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy and had been in the mix for an additional Mid-American Conference opening, as well as having briefly been elevated after the 2021 season at Western Illinois to include duties as special teams coordinator.

Additionally, Roberts has been targeted for a potential year-long spot in the NFL’s minority coaching fellowship program.

EMU last season advanced to the LendingTree Bowl, finished the campaign 7-6 and opens the 2022 season Sept. 2 at home against Football Championship Subdivision program Eastern Kentucky. The Eagles’ spring game is set for Friday, April 15, inside Rynearson Stadium.