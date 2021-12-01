Sources: Virginia Tech, new coach Brent Pry make key defensive staff hire

Pry is wasting little time in assembling his first Hokies' staff

New Virginia Tech had coach Brent Pry is making his first major staff hire.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Pry, the former Penn State defensive coordinator, is adding Shawn Quinn into a key role on his first Hokies' defensive staff.

Quinn, having just wrapped up his third season atop the Savannah State football program, has previously worked with Pry when the two were on staff together at Georgia Southern.

Though his exact position with the Hokies' defensive staff is not known, Quinn is expected to be slotted into a key role on Pry's defensive staff.

Quinn just finished his third season atop the Savannah State program, where the Chicago native engineered a dramatic turnaround for the Tigers.

Savannah State posted a seven-win season in Quinn's first year, 2019, and followed that up with a just-completed eight-win campaign. The Tigers played just two games during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Virginia Tech hired Pry on Tuesday after his long run atop James Franklin's Penn State defense.

Quinn, who coached at noted prep powerhouse program Maryville High School (Tennessee) alongside current Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles from 1996-99, also has Southeastern Conference experience from stops at both the University of Tennessee and LSU.