Sources: Elliott, Virginia hire up-and-coming star coach Lamb for quarterbacks

Tony Elliott essentially has his first Virginia staff complete

Tony Elliott is finalizing his first-ever University of Virginia coaching staff, and he's making a major move for a coach considered one of the game's top up-and-comers at the quarterback positions.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Elliott is hiring Taylor Lamb, the former record-setting Appalachian State quarterback, to be the Cavaliers' quarterbacks coach.

Lamb most recently served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Football Championship Subdivision program Gardner-Webb, after a pair of seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina.

The Bulldogs averaged 30 points per game this past season, as Taylor Lamb teamed with his cousin, head coach Tre Lamb.

But Lamb's path has long seemed one of a certain upward coaching climb. His father, Bobby, had decorated stints at both Furman University and Mercer, where the elder Lamb launched that program and won 10 games in his first season. Bobby Lamb, as FootballScoop previously outlined, now is set to start an NCAA Division II program at Anderson.

Taylor Lamb oftentimes was heralded as an on-the-field coach during his playing career at Appalachian State, where Lamb rewrote records and above all became known simply as "a winner."

Elliott earlier tabbed Des Kitchings, who has deep Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference ties, to run the Cavaliers' offense after Kitchings spent the past season on staff with the Atlanta Falcons. 

