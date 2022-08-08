Skip to main content

Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner explains his intense coaching style: "Don't take the tone, receive the message"

Rodney Garner's approach has been described as intense, aggressive, and old school at times, so he shared some advice he prepares his guys with.

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has over three decades of SEC coaching experience working with some of the most decorated pass rushers and run stoppers that college football has seen in his time in the league.

Incredibly enough, since entering the coaching profession in 1990, he's spent every single season of his coaching career in the SEC with two stops at Auburn, eight years at Georgia, and he's now in his second stint with the Vols.

His list of players drafted are a literal who's who of decorated defensive lineman including Marcus Stroud, Richard Seymour, David Pollack, Charles Grant, and Dee Ford, to name a few.

Knowing all of that, few would have the stones to question his approach, but a member of the media seemed to question his signature intense and aggressive approach recently, and he offered the following.

"I try to tell [players], that I can probably be a bit aggressive. I can be a bit brutal. I may not say it in the nicest way."

"But I try to tell them, don't take the tone, receive the message. That aggressiveness...that's just me wanting to win. That's just me wanting you to be better."

Garner goes on to share that 99% of his guys love him after their playing days are done, and happily bring their wife and kids around to spend time with him, and he treats them like his own grandkids. 

"Right now, at that moment, they might not like me, and that's kind of like being a parent. Because you're kids don't always like you when you're raising them. But when they get older they love you and appreciate everything that you did for them.

"That's what we're hoping, the same kind of thing transpires."

"I want what is best for them. I want them to be the best version of themselves, so we can be the best version of the Tennessee defensive line, and so we can be the best version of the Tennessee football team."

Tags
terms:
Tennesseerodney garner

You May Like

Matt Entz

North Dakota State begins 2022 where it left off, at No. 1.

The defending champion Bison topped the 2022 STATS preseason Top 25.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
Cale Gundy

Brent Venables releases second statement on Cale Gundy resignation

"His resignation was the right thing to do," Venables said.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
Florida A&M

Willie Simmons, Florida A&M make key defensive moves as North Carolina, Jackson State loom

Simmons is adding James Colzie among other changes on the defensive side of the ball

By John Brice3 hours ago
Alabama Georgia

Surprise: Alabama tops preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama garnered 54 of the 66 first-place votes. Two of the usual suspects gobbled up 11 of the remaining 12; and an Alabama opponent got the 12th. No, not that one. Or the other one.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Eric Kiesau 15

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 10: Eric Kiesau, Auburn

Yes, we know Kiesau isn't new to the Auburn staff. But go with us here.

By Zach Barnett6 hours ago
Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Gundy apologizes for 'inappropiate' word, resigns from Brent Venables' Sooners staff

Cale Gundy had been OU's longest-tenured assistant coach with more than 23 years in the Sooners' program

By John Brice11 hours ago
ESPN CFB

Here's the song ESPN will beat us over the head with this college football season

Eight years ago, a 17-year-old Brit going by the stage name Yungblud wrote the perfect song for Georgia's national title defense.

By Zach BarnettAug 5, 2022
Tyrone Carter Bethany

Bethany College is in search of new head coach

Sources tell FootballScoop that a change at Bethany College (NAIA - KS) will mark the first head coaching change of the new cycle.

By Doug SamuelsAug 5, 2022