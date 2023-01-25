Vols, Heupel find new football ops director

After losing Andrew Warsaw to Alex Golesh's University of South Florida staff, Tennessee and Josh Heupel have found their replacement for a top off-the-field role.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Andrew Goodman is coming to Rocky Top as Tennessee's new director of football operations.

Goodman most recently served in that same capacity for Jim Mora's UConn Huskies program, and Goodman also has Ivy League experience in that role at Brown.

He spent three years in a recruiting coordinator role prior to that at Penn State, where Goodman worked with current Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

Goodman has further Ivy League experience from an earlier stint at Princeton.