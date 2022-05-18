WAC, ASUN to continue alliance

The two FCS conferences joined together in 2021, and will continue that arrangement moving forward.

The WAC and ASUN on Wednesday announced they will continue and expand their partnership "in 2022 and beyond."

"During this transformational time of the NCAA, the WAC applauds the creative and adaptive leadership our member institutions exhibit. This strategic partnership has established a guidestone for strength and stability in the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics" said WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton. "Our goal remains to become one of the premier FCS conferences in the country and partnering with the ASUN now and in the future allows us to continue to move towards that target at record speed."

The two fledgling FCS conferences joined forced last fall to split their automatic qualifying bid, which Sam Houston won. The Bearkats, along with ASUN member Jacksonville State, will move to Conference USA in 2023, but reinforcements are on the way. Southland champion Incarnate Word is joining the WAC this fall, and Big South champion Kennesaw State is joining the ASUN.

The WAC-ASUN Alliance will stretch from Utah to Georgia. Austin Peay and North Alabama also join the ASUN, while Southern Utah joins the WAC.

