Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Publish date:

Washington has made a change at offensive coordinator

Washington's Jimmy Lake has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator
Author:

A day after their 26-16 loss to rival Oregon, head coach Jimmy Lake has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator.

Quarterbacks coach and offensive play caller John Donovan has been let go, the school has announced.

The Huskies offense ranked 109th nationally in scoring (22 ppg) as the team has stumbled to a 4-5 mark.

Before Lake tabbed him to call the offense, Donovan previously served as an assistant coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also previously spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State in 2015 before he was ultimately let go.

Donovan signed a three-year deal at Washington worth $850k guaranteed in 2020, followed up by $875,000 each year in 2021 and 2022.

Receivers coach Junior Adams will step into the interim offensive coordinator role, and quality control analyst Payton McCollum has been elevated to fill the quarterbacks coach role. 

Tags
terms:
Washingtonjimmy lake

You May Like

Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Podcast: Reviewing the beauty that was week 10

2 hours ago
Walt Bell

Walt Bell out at UMass

Bell lost to Rhode Island on Saturday to drop to 2-23 on the job.

4 hours ago
John Grass

John Grass stepping down at Jacksonville State

After eight largely successful seasons, Jacksonville State and its coach decided the Grass would be greener on the other side of the fence.

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 1.34.48 AM

Watch: Washington coach Jimmy Lake incident with player; A.D. issues statement

The Huskies' coach appeared to shove and strike his own player on the sideline during Washington's home loss to rival Oregon.

17 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: On ending streaks, turning points and sleeping in ant beds

Purdue does it again, Arizona ends the nation's longest losing streak, LSU nearly stuns Alabama and a Kentucky runs 99 plays and loses.

18 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Sources: Deion Sanders expected to miss third Jackson State game

Recovering from foot surgery as well as an illness and a lengthy hospital stay, Sanders is not expected to coach his JSU Tigers Saturday at home.

Nov 5, 2021
Credit: Dallas Morning News

Sonny Dykes reportedly has an offer from SMU that would make him among highest paid Group of 5 coaches

Sonny Dykes is on the radar of both TCU and Texas Tech, and now SMU reportedly has a contract extension with some significant money on the table to try and sweeten their stance.

Nov 5, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-11-05 at 11.00.41 AM

California high school apologizes for 106-0 win

What's less defensible for the Inglewood coaching staff: Having your starting QB throw 13 TD passes or going for two up 104-0?

Nov 5, 2021