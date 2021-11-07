Washington has made a change at offensive coordinator

Washington's Jimmy Lake has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator

A day after their 26-16 loss to rival Oregon, head coach Jimmy Lake has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator.

Quarterbacks coach and offensive play caller John Donovan has been let go, the school has announced.

The Huskies offense ranked 109th nationally in scoring (22 ppg) as the team has stumbled to a 4-5 mark.

Before Lake tabbed him to call the offense, Donovan previously served as an assistant coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also previously spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State in 2015 before he was ultimately let go.

Donovan signed a three-year deal at Washington worth $850k guaranteed in 2020, followed up by $875,000 each year in 2021 and 2022.

Receivers coach Junior Adams will step into the interim offensive coordinator role, and quality control analyst Payton McCollum has been elevated to fill the quarterbacks coach role.