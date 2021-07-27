Huskies add noted author, motivational speaker to Lake's Washington staff

The University of Washington is adding Kevin Carroll in a unique, special-assistant-to-the-head-coach role in the Huskies' football program.
The University of Washington continues to invest in its football program and head coach Jimmy Lake, who's entering his second year and first full season atop the Huskies' program.

On Monday, the school announced it had added Kevin Carroll to its staff as a special advisor to Lake, the longtime assistant who took over the UW program after Chris Petersen retired following the 2019 campaign.

A motivational speaker who “will work with Lake to advance the team's goals in all aspects,” Carroll has also in the past worked with the United States Marine Corps, the NBA and Microsoft, among other entities.

Carroll's books include “The Red Rubber Ball” series and a children's book entitled “A Kids Book About Belonging.”

Having served 10 years in the United States Air Force, Carroll holds a master's degree from St. Joseph's University and an undergraduate degree from Angelo State University.

UW described Carroll as “an author, speaker and performance catalyst.”

The Huskies, who went 3-1 during Lake's truncated COVID-19 debut season, are scheduled to open the 2021 campaign at home against Montana before a national intersectional tilt at Michigan Sept. 11.

