Washington Huskies earmark nearly $5 million for assistant coaches, $8 million in salaries

Between his strength coach and his on-field staff, new University of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has nearly $6 million he’s spending to fill out his inaugural Huskies’ staff.

That’s the bottom-line figure per salary information released Thursday by the school, which showed offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb crested all other assistant salaries with a two-year deal worth more than $1 million per season.

DeBoer also has $1.1 million carved out of his budget for the defensive coordinator role – split evenly at $550,000 apiece between Chuck Morrell and William Inge, who have co-coordinator titles though Inge is expected to call the plays.

Defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield also has a $550,000 annual compensation.

Offensive line coach Scott Huff is the highest-paid assistant coach without coordinator duties; Huff is set to earn $700,000 per season in his deal.

Junior Adams, who has departed the program, had a $500,000 salary as the Huskies’ wide receivers coach.

Special teams coordinator Eric Schmidt, who also coaches the team’s edge players on defense, commands a $525,000 salary.

Head strength and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery, who has Southeastern Conference experience from his time as head of strength and conditioning at the University of Tennessee and also had NFL experience, is a two-time collegiate national strength and conditioning coach of the year. McKeefery also has worked in Major League Baseball with his time with the Kansas City Royals.

Elsewhere for the Huskies’ staff, running backs coach Lee Marks is making $400,000 per season while tight ends coach Nick Sheridan, the former Indiana University offensive coordinator, is set to earn a combined $750,000 across the two years of his pact. Sheridan also spent multiple seasons at the University of Tennessee working with coordinator Mike DeBord and helping tutor quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Cornerbacks coach Julius Brown is making $300,000 per season.

Hired last month to run the Washington program after quickly turning around Fresno State, DeBoer is making an average of $3.1 million per season in his initial five-year deal signed with the Huskies.

Between DeBoer’s salary and the Huskies’ assistant totals, the program is on the hook for approximately $8 million in football coaching salaries for 2022.