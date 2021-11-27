Sources: Kalen DeBoer emerging as strong candidate at Washington

Fresno's second-year head coach has turned around the Bulldogs in short order

Kalen DeBoer, who notched their ninth win of the season in a dominant, 40-9 victory Friday against rival San Jose State, has emerged as a strong candidate at Washington, multiple sources tell FootballScoop.

Washington is in the second week of its search to replace the fired Jimmy Lake, dismissed after just 13 games after Lake shoved a player on the sideline, was reportedly investigated for an incident in 2019 and also had seen the Huskies' on-field product diminished.

A former Indiana University offensive coordinator, DeBoer in short order has turned around the Bulldogs' program. Fresno State has won 12 of its 18 games with DeBoer in charge, including an abbreviated 3-3 mark during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Still, DeBoer helped the Bulldogs to a three-game midseason winning streak in his first-ever year as a head coach at the Football Bowls Subdivision level.

This year, the Bulldogs' jump from three to nine wins has represented one of the biggest leaps in all of college football. Included in this breakout-season is a 40-37 win against then-No. 13 UCLA.

The Bulldogs closed with a 6-2 record in MountainWest Conference play, having remained in contention for a berth in the league's championship game until San Diego State on Saturday knocked off Boise State.

With no conference championship game on the horizon and the bowl picture not to be cleared until next weekend's slate of league title games across college football, Washington could seek to move soon with DeBoer.

