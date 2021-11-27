Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Kalen DeBoer emerging as strong candidate at Washington

Fresno's second-year head coach has turned around the Bulldogs in short order
Author:

Kalen DeBoer, who notched their ninth win of the season in a dominant, 40-9 victory Friday against rival San Jose State, has emerged as a strong candidate at Washington, multiple sources tell FootballScoop.

Washington is in the second week of its search to replace the fired Jimmy Lake, dismissed after just 13 games after Lake shoved a player on the sideline, was reportedly investigated for an incident in 2019 and also had seen the Huskies' on-field product diminished.

A former Indiana University offensive coordinator, DeBoer in short order has turned around the Bulldogs' program. Fresno State has won 12 of its 18 games with DeBoer in charge, including an abbreviated 3-3 mark during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Still, DeBoer helped the Bulldogs to a three-game midseason winning streak in his first-ever year as a head coach at the Football Bowls Subdivision level.

This year, the Bulldogs' jump from three to nine wins has represented one of the biggest leaps in all of college football. Included in this breakout-season is a 40-37 win against then-No. 13 UCLA.

The Bulldogs closed with a 6-2 record in MountainWest Conference play, having remained in contention for a berth in the league's championship game until San Diego State on Saturday knocked off Boise State.

With no conference championship game on the horizon and the bowl picture not to be cleared until next weekend's slate of league title games across college football, Washington could seek to move soon with DeBoer. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

Tags
terms:
kalen deboerWashington Football

You May Like

Rhett Lashlee

At SMU, Rhett Lashlee reportedly in place to replace Sonny Dykes when he leaves for TCU

SMU will waste no time moving on from Sonny Dykes.

53 minutes ago
Clay Helton

Sources: Clay Helton hiring new general manager from Auburn's staff

2 hours ago
Jonathan Smith

Oregon State has extended the contract of Jonathan Smith

After a breakout 7-win season, Oregon State has extended Jonathan Smith's deal

3 hours ago
Dave Clawson 3

Sources: Dave Clawson is about to get paid

The Wake Forest leader is in demand, with Virginia Tech and now Washington interested

4 hours ago
wofford team

Sources: Wofford making multiple staff changes on both offense, defense

The Terriers are regrouping after initial successes under Josh Conklin have been followed with surprising struggles on the field.

5 hours ago
Billy Napier

Sources: Billy Napier atop Florida's list

The Louisiana Cajuns head coach has turned that program into the preeminent Sun Belt Conference power. Plus, Napier has worked for both Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney.

6 hours ago
Alabama State football

Alabama State tabs Eddie Robinson Jr. as head coach

Eddie Robinson Jr. is turning to an alumnus with over a decade of NFL playing experience as their new head coach.

6 hours ago
Skip Holtz

Skip Holtz will not return at Louisiana Tech

Holtz led the Bulldogs to seven bowl games in nine seasons on the job.

7 hours ago