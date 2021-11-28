Washington State staying in house, naming Jake Dickert head coach

Interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jake Dickert is expected to be named head coach of the Cougars sources confirm to FootballScoop.

Matt Zenitz tweeted about the pending move earlier this evening.

The move has been the expectation over the past few days and was crystalized with Washington State's win over a defeated and depleted Washington team last night.

Channel checks over the past few days have shown little engagement and dialogue among potential candidates and AD Pat Chun. One source telling FootballScoop it "seemed Chun wasn't engaged" with the "search".

Sources tell FootballScoop Wazzu is planning a full team meeting later tonight to discuss.

Some bio info on Dickert -- A former receiver at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Dickert has spent his entire career on the defensive side of the ball, with most of his time at the FCS level. In 2016 Dickert served as co-special teams / safeties coach at South Dakota State. He then took the safeties job at Wyoming in 2017. In 2019 he was promoted to defensive coordinator. After that season he agreed to join Nick Rolovich's staff as defensive coordinator at Wazzu.

Sources confirm the news to FootballScoop adding the team meeting is scheduled for 7:30pm PT this evening.

More to come on this breaking news....