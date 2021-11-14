Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Publish date:

Washington fires Jimmy Lake

Lake will exit Washington with just a 7-6 record.
Author:

Update >> Lake has officially been fired and a search for the next leader of the program will begin immediately.

Here's an excerpt from the school's release.

"Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families," said Cohen. "However, as the steward of UW Athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off. I am grateful for Jimmy's service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck moving forward."

Washington is expected to fire Jimmy Lake, Pete Thamel reported Sunday. Sources confirm to FootballScoop this is happening today.  Bob Gregory is expected to remain on as interim head coach. 

Lake was suspended for the Huskies' 35-30 loss to Arizona State on Saturday night after he was suspended for striking a Washington player during the club's loss to Oregon last week.

That suspension means the last image of the swift and disappointing Lake era will be of him making contact with one of his own players during a nationally televised game.

Lake will be paid his contractually-obligated buyout, according to the report, subject to an offset from his next job. That figure is close to $10 million. 

Lake will exit Washington with just a 7-6 record. Washington won the Pac-12 North with a 3-1 mark last season, although they did not play for the Pac-12 championship or in a bowl game. This year's team went 4-5 under his direction, including a loss to Montana to open the season. 

Lake was with the program continuously since 2014 and was essentially Chris Petersen's hand-picked successor after working at his side for eight seasons and as his sole defensive coordinator for two. 

With the move, Washington becomes the 10th FBS school to make a head coaching change during the 2021 season. U-Dub will be the third Pac-12 school among that group, joining USC and Washington State. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
jimmy lakeWashington

You May Like

Bobeck

Sources: Central Oklahoma is parting ways with Nick Bobeck

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bobeck, who has led the program for the past 10 seasons, will not return.

9 minutes ago
Malik Hoskins

Sources: Lincoln University is making a head coaching change

After a winless season, Lincoln University (D-II - MO) has decided to make a coaching change, sources tell FootballScoop.

6 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Baylor bullies Oklahoma, Texas hits rock bottom, and everything else from Week 11

No but seriously, how does Steve Sarkisian come back from this?

7 hours ago
southern jsu

SWAC investigating brawl after Jackson State wins in Deion Sanders' return to coaching

Watch as Southern University players defend their turf and a brawl breaks out after Jackson State's come-from-behind win.

16 hours ago
baylor

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley blasts Big 12 officials, Baylor in wake of Sooners' loss

Riley was particularly upset at Baylor's last-second field goal in the Bears' 27-14 win and of the Baylor fans rushing the field before game's end.

18 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders talks faith, long road back; 'You have no idea the pain I've felt'

Coach Prime made his first extended public comments Saturday via YouTube.

Nov 13, 2021
Mel Tucker Michigan State

Sources: With LSU lurking, Michigan State makes move to secure Mel Tucker

The Spartans' second-year coach has his team a consensus top-10 heading into the season's final three games.

Nov 12, 2021
Gus Malzahn UCF

An injured Gus Malzahn will have a unique vantage point this weekend for a big AAC matchup

Adamant he didn't want to go to the box, Gus Malzahn will have a unique space (out of harm's way) on the sideline for this weekend's game against SMU.

Nov 12, 2021