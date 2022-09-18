Skip to main content

Watch: Losing to Kansas, Houston Cougars players fight one another on sideline

The sideline throwdown happened just moments into the third quarter

So here’s how it started for Houston before the 2022 season: The Cougars returned a number of key starters, found themselves ranked in the AP’s preseason top 25 and through the first full week of the fall, after an overtime-win at UTSA.

Now, after falling last week in overtime to Texas Tech, the Cougars are getting worked this Saturday evening by Lance Leipold’s resurgent Kansas Jayhawks squad.

The visiting Jayhawks, who already notched an impressive Big 12 road win last week at West Virginia, were less than five minutes away from an improbably 3-0 start with a 48-30 lead at Houston.

So how bad have things gotten for the Cougars?

Watch this clip below, where two Cougars teammates brawl with each other on the Houston sideline. Cougar players Samuel Brown and Joseph Manjack had to be separated by teammates moments into the third quarter and Kansas up, 28-14.

The Jayhawks closed out their hosts Saturday evening for an 48-30 win. 

