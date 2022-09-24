WATCH: MTSU throws 98-yard TD pass to go up 3 touchdowns on Mario Cristobal, Miami

The Blue Raiders entered the game as 25.5-point underdogs

Last week on the road, Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes took host Texas A&M to the wire before falling 17-9.

Hosting MTSU Saturday, Cristobal's first-year 'Canes entered the contest as nearly four-touchdown favorites.

Someone forget to tell that to Rick Stockstill's Blue Raiders.

The Conference-USA program took an early lead, quickly led by double digits, 17-3, and then showed a complete absence of fear with this play a mere four seconds into the fourth quarter.

MTSU senior quarterback Chase Cunningham dropped back from his end zone and connected on a go route with DJ England-Chisolm on a 98-yard touchdown connection that saw England-Chisolm run right into the Blue Raiders' record book for longest touchdown against a ranked, Power-5 foe.

After Miami answered with a touchdown, the Blue Raiders punched in another score to take a commanding 45-24 lead against Miami with less than eight minutes to play in the game.