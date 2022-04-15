Watch this Josh Gattis presser get interrupted for the best possible reason

Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award back in December, and yesterday members of the Broyles family and representatives of the award surprised him at practice.

Few types of videos bring the masses more joy than the ones where someone is completely taken off guard with great news.

A lot of people share that sentiment, and that's a big reason why the #ScholarshipAlert videos we feature have been so popular over the years, and it's also why so many love the moment that is captured when a football great answers the knock on their hotel door from the Pro Football Hall of Fame's David Baker with the news that they're heading to Canton.

Recently, during his post practice interview, family and representatives of the Broyles Award interrupted a Josh Gattis presser to hand-deliver his award to him at his new job as the Miami offensive coordinator and he was caught completely off guard.

Gattis, who was named the winner of the Broyles Award back in December after transforming the Michigan offense and helping them to a College Football Playoff berth and Big Ten title, was genuinely surprised in what unfolded to be a really cool moment.

There's no telling if interrupting the presser was part of the original plan, but here's to hoping the folks at the Broyles Award make this kind of surprise an annual thing.