September 18, 2021
Watch: Prep power Bishop Gorman loses 24-7 lead in less than 90 seconds

The Las Vegas powerhouse school had a seemingly commanding lead, but Chandler (AZ) engineered a stunning last-minute comeback to win.
Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas has had multiple alums go on to play in the NFL and dozens upon dozens play at the collegiate level.

It's a powerhouse program, and Friday night on ESPNU, the school looked all the part of that reputation – with five-star edge and Oregon commitment Cyrus Moss showcased – as it built a 24-7 lead against Chandler (Arizona).

There was less than 90 seconds left in the game.

Then, the Coyotes kicked a field goal and trailed 24-10. Sixty-three ticks left on the clock.

Onside kick, recovered. Two plays later, touchdown.

Onside kick, recovered. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol, a West Virginia pledge, touchdown pass.

Marchiol two-point conversion run.

And that 17-point lead? It turned into a one-point loss, 25-24, for Bishop Gorman.

See the madness below:

