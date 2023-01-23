Skip to main content

Watch: Zac Taylor drops by Cincinnati bar after defeating Buffalo Bills

Taylor also imparted the bar patrons with orders for next Sunday's AFC Championship.

If that bar knows what it's doing, by now that specific stool has been painted in Bengal black and orange.

Clad in his dress attire, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was clearly fresh off the plane, returning from his team's 27-10 spanking of the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, when he stopped by an unidentified Cincinnati bar to celebrate with the locals. 

Taylor takes to a stool and thanks the fans for their support. Then he gives them an order for next Sunday's AFC Championship.

“Whatever you’re wearing right now. Same bar. Next Sunday.”

We don't see Taylor partake in any of the establishment's offerings, but he clearly inspired the patrons to have another round.

Cincinnati will play in a second consecutive AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history. The defending AFC champs are looking for their first Super Bowl title.

