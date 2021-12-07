Waynesburg tabs FCS assistant as new head coach

Waynesburg (D-III - PA) has announced the hire of Dr. Cornelius Coleman as their new head coach, and he will also carry a rather interesting additional title as well.

Duquesne (FCS - PA) defensive line coach Dr. Cornelius Coleman has been selected as the new head coach at his alma mater.

In an interesting development, Dr. Coleman will also carry a rather interesting additional title for a head coach as well.

Dr. Coleman was also announced as Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Learning Experiences as well.

That dual title with Provost in the name surely has to be a first in college football.

Dr. Coleman helped Duquesne to a 7-3 season, which included the program's first victory over an FBS opponent back on September 11th when they beat Ohio 28-26. Combined with their 4-1 abbreviated 2020 season, Coleman was part of an impressive 11-4 mark over the last two seasons.

Before joining the Duquesne staff, Dr. Coleman served as a defensive quality control coach at Pitt, where the defensive line led the FBS in sacks.

The state of Pennsylvania has been a staple for Dr. Coleman during his journey. He played his college ball at Waynesburg, where he earned honorable mention All American honors, and previous stops for him include Robert Morris (FCS - PA) and he also spent time during 2017 training camp with the Steelers as a coaching assistant as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

He also spent seven seasons as the assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at Averett (D-III - VA) while working with the defensive line and linebackers at the small college level.

This will be his first opportunity as a head coach.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.