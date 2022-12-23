"We on fries" should be the new "Do your job"

There are a number of different ways that programs have framed the mantra that Bill Belichick helped make famous in "Do Your Job."

For football coaches, the most popular translation is for players to simply doing their 1/11th.

While those two certainly get their point across clearly, I'd like to introduce a new phrase into the lexicon of "Do Your Job," courtesy to Florida State running backs coach David Johnson.

When asked how he plans to keep six scholarship running backs happy, Johnson shared his "We on fries" approach.

"It's not about keeping them happy, it's about being honest with them. Everyone has a role."

"At the end of the day, we always say 'We on fries' - meaning 'just do your job.' Nothing else matters. I don't care what they're doing with shakes, or hamburgers, that has nothing to do with us.

"We on fries. Three and a half minutes. You want salt? Or no salt? Just do your job and play your role."

What a great, creative new way to say something coaches, and companies, have been saying since the beginning of time.