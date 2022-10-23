Division I record four safeties push FCS No. 2 Montana State past No. 5 Weber State

Despite four errant punt snaps resulting in safeties, Weber State's special teams were somehow still a net positive on the scoreboard in a truly wild game.

The wildest game of the college football weekend went down in Bozeman, Mont., where FCS No. 2 Montana State fended off No. 5 Weber State, 43-38, in a game where the Bobcats forced a Division I record four safeties.

To say Montana State forced them, though, is actually a bit of a stretch. All four safeties came on Weber State punts, where the deep snap sailed over the punter over Jack Burgess's head all four times.

"I've never been in a game like that where we did it multiple times, let alone four," Weber State head coach Jay Hill said.

All told, Weber State's special teams were, somehow, still a net positive on the scoreboard.

WSU's Abraham Williams returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and Hudson Schneck took a punt 91 yards for a touchdown. Weber State also blocked a 39-yard field goal try.

Those scores put Weber State up 17-9, and a conventional touchdown pushed the Wildcats' lead to 24-9 before Montana State mounted its comeback, aided by three of the four safeties.

And in perhaps the most wild event of the game, having already air-mailed four punt snaps, Weber State lined up to punt for a fifth time with 10:35 to play in the third quarter, and actually got the kick off. Burgess's boot went 36 yards, and Montana State scored on the ensuing possession to stretch its lead to 43-24.

Weber State scored twice more to pull within five and reached the MSU 22-yard line in the final minute, but Montana State turned the Wildcats away to preserve perhaps the wackiest win of the entire 2022 college football season.