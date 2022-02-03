Weber State hires Division II head coach to lead offense

Jay Hill dipped down a level to hire a head coach whose offense scored nearly 45 points per game over the past two seasons.

Weber State is hiring Notre Dame College head coach Mickey Mental as its new offensive coordinator, ESPN reported Thursday.

Mental spent the past two seasons as the Falcons' head coach, and over those 18 games, Notre Dame won 16 and scored 44.3 points per game.

Hired in December of 2019, Mental's first season consisted of five games. Notre Dame won all five -- scoring 70, 25, 69, 55 and 51 points. In 2021, Notre Dame went 11-2, scoring 40.6 points an outing, and reached the second round of the Division II playoffs. Notre Dame fell to Shepherd in their second round contest, a game in which they scored 34 points and compiled 497 yards from scrimmage.

In addition to ranking sixth in Division II in scoring offense, Notre Dame placed 14th in passing efficiency and 25th in rushing offense; the Falcons were half a yard per game shy of throwing for 250 yards and rushing for 200 per game.

Mental spent 2015-19 as the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame prior to his promotion to head coach.

Mental inherits a Weber State offense that scored 31.3 points per game, but ranked in the 50s nationally in each major yardage category on their way to a 6-5 season.

Mental replaces Matt Hammer, who stepped away from football last month.

“I’m excited for an opportunity to do something else and have a little bit more normalcy, and hopefully that creates the environment that is better for our family,” Hammer said. “I coached in over 175 football games and wouldn’t trade any of those days for anything. Loved every second of it.”

