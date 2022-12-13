Clemson support staffer returning to Division II power as head coach

In 2016, Kaleb Nobles was the first quarterback West Florida ever had. In 2023, he'll be the program's second-ever head coach.

The first quarterback in West Florida history is now the second head coach in West Florida history.

UWF announced Tuesday it has named Kaleb Nobles as its new head coach, replacing program patriarch Pete Shinnick, who resigned to take the head coaching position at Towson over the weekend.

Shinnick built UWF into a Division II power, and Nobles was the first brick in the wall.

After beginning his career at Valdosta State, Nobles transferred to West Florida to be the Argonauts' starting quarterback for the inaugural season of 2016. That season saw the Argos go 5-6, an impressive showing for a brand-new program and also the worst season yet in UWF history.

Nobles immediately moved from quarterback to quarterbacks coach upon graduation, and in his first year he helped Mike Beaudry become the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year while West Florida reached the Division II title game.

Two years later, the Argonauts ascended to national champions, as QB Austin Reed won national freshman of the year honors for a season in which he accounted for 46 touchdowns.

Nobles was promoted to co-offensive coordinator before a 2020 season that ultimately did not happen, and spent the past two years on the player development staff at Clemson.

"We are super excited to announce Kaleb Nobles as our head coach and welcome him and his wife Katy back to Pensacola and the UWF family," AD Dave Scott said. "He spent four seasons as a player and member of the coaching staff under Pete Shinnick and understands the culture and values that helped create the foundation the program."



"Kaleb Nobles is UWF Football. First starting quarterback, a graduate assistant, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and now Head Coach," Shinnick added. "I could not be happier for Kaleb and Katy as they come back to UWF. His love and passion for his players is evident and he will be a great leader of Argo Football."



The Pensacola-based program has quickly established itself as a power in Division II football. Shinnick left the school with a 56-21 record, including a 12-2 mark with a Division II semifinal appearance this season.

"I am so happy for Kaleb Nobles," Dabo Swinney said. "He was born to be a football coach and equipped to be a head coach. One of the main reasons I went and hired him from West Florida is I knew he would come in and really make us better. He has a high aptitude for the game, he's passionate about it and is a great communicator. Having the opportunity to work with him these past two years has been really fun to see him up close to see how knowledgeable he is, how detailed he is, how good he is with people and what a great communicator he is. His knowledge of West Florida and his understanding of the scope of that job is exciting. I'm really happy for him and proud of him, and I don't have any doubt that he will continue the great success and great tradition at the University of West Florida."



As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.