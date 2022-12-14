West Texas A&M names Josh Lynn new head coach

Josh Lynn resigns at Nebraska-Kearney and has taken over at West Texas A&M.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II) head coach Josh Lynn has resigned and been announced as the new head coach at West Texas A&M (D-II).

Lynn spent the last six seasons building the UNK program, putting together a record of 35-25.

This past fall, he led the Lopers to an 8-3 mark.

The year prior to his arrival, Nebraska-Kearney won just won game. Lynn's first season they improved to 3-wins, then 5-wins, before winning 7 games in 2019, and then a 2-0 shortened COVID season. 2021 was the breakout year for Lynn and the Lopers as they went 10-3 and went to the second round of the playoffs.

This will be the third head coaching stop for Lynn, a native of New Mexico, who previously engineered a turnaround at Eastern New Mexico (D-II), where he won 27 games and a share of the 2013 Lone Star Conference title.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.