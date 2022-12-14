Skip to main content

West Texas A&M names Josh Lynn new head coach

Josh Lynn resigns at Nebraska-Kearney and has taken over at West Texas A&M.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II) head coach Josh Lynn has resigned and been announced as the new head coach at West Texas A&M (D-II).

Lynn spent the last six seasons building the UNK program, putting together a record of 35-25. 

This past fall, he led the Lopers to an 8-3 mark.

The year prior to his arrival, Nebraska-Kearney won just won game. Lynn's first season they improved to 3-wins, then 5-wins, before winning 7 games in 2019, and then a 2-0 shortened COVID season. 2021 was the breakout year for Lynn and the Lopers as they went 10-3 and went to the second round of the playoffs.

This will be the third head coaching stop for Lynn, a native of New Mexico, who previously engineered a turnaround at Eastern New Mexico (D-II), where he won 27 games and a share of the 2013 Lone Star Conference title.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

David Beaty

Sources: David Beaty returning to college football on Tom Herman's Florida Atlantic staff

Florida Atlantic will represent Beaty's first full-time college job since his 2018 exit at Kansas.

By Zach Barnett
nobles_hiring

Clemson support staffer returning to Division II power as head coach

In 2016, Kaleb Nobles was the first quarterback West Florida ever had. In 2023, he'll be the program's second-ever head coach.

By Zach Barnett
South Carolina Huddle

Contract details for new South Carolina offensive coordinator, Pete Lembo's extension

The Gamecocks are dramatically ramping up investment in assistant salary pool

By John Brice
John Wristen

Sources: National champion John Wristen will step aside at Colorado State-Pueblo

Wristen led the program back onto the field after a multi-decade dormancy and has been the only coach the program has known ever since.

By Zach Barnett
Kenni burns

Kent State reportedly targeting Big Ten assistant as new head coach

Kent State targeting Big Ten assistant head coach to fill their head coaching vacancy.

By Doug Samuels
Eric Morris

Eric Morris to be head coach at North Texas

Morris will be expected to usher the Mean Green to new heights in a tougher conference than the program has ever competed in before.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 9.35.37 AM

Purdue hires Big Ten defensive coordinator as head coach

Inheriting a defense that ranked 97th just two years ago, Ryan Walters leaves Illinois with the No. 1 scoring defense in FBS.

By Zach Barnett
Coastal Carolina

Sources: Tim Beck targeting Travis Trickett for key hire

New Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck has targeted Travis Trickett as his new offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels