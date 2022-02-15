Skip to main content

West Virginia reportedly locks in defensive staff with contract extensions

West Virginia has reportedly locked in defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and the defensive staff with contract extensions heading into a critical year for Neal Brown.

Neal Brown signed a contract extension after a 6-4 season in 2020 that aimed to keep him with the school through 2026.

After a bit of a disappointing 6-7 finish to this past fall there was some chatter about the Mountaineers possibly making a change despite a buyout north of $20 million that would have been owed if let go before January 1st, 2022.

This off season, Brown hired former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to serve as his new offensive coordinator and now he is reportedly locking in defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and the defensive staff with new contracts.

Mike Casazza shares today that Lesley agreed to an extension back in mid-January that will keep him with the team through February of 2025. He will make $650k this fall, with raises of $50k each of the final two years of the deal.

In his first season as defensive coordinator for the program, Lesley led a defense that ranked 44th nationally in scoring defense, and his unit ranked in the top 45 in rushing yards allowed, pass yards allowed and total defense as well while ranking in the top 30 in college football in opponent third down conversion percentage.

The report shares that the program also extended the contracts of the rest of the defensive staff as well.

ShaDon Brown (secondary / defensive pass game coordinator), Jeff Koonz (STC / ILBs), Dontae Wright (safeties), and Andrew Jackson (DL) all had one year left on their contracts and received new two-year deals.  

Salaries for them this fall, according to the report, will be:

  • ShaDon Brown (secondary / Pass Game Coordinator) - $450k
  • Jeff Koonz (STC / ILBs) - $400k
  • Dontae Wright (safeties) - $250k
  • Andrew Jackson (DL) - $250k

On the other side of the ball, new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who signed a three-year deal, will make $600k in year one, with bumps to $800k in year two and $850k in the final year of the deal.

Harrell inherits coaches on the offensive side of the ball that did not sign extensions and they will coach this fall in the final year of their deals.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

