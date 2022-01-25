Sources: VMI tabs bright young coach from Big 12 for wide receivers position

The Keydets have completed their offensive staff rebuild

Last month, Virginia Military Institute head coach Scott Wachenheim looked within and promoted Patrick Ashford, a former University of Tennessee quarterback already on a fast track, to become the Keydets' offensive play-caller.

With Ashford's new role set, after his previous work with VMI receivers and the program's recruiting, Wachenheim & Co. are finalizing their staff with an impressive new wideouts coach.

Sources tell FootballScoop that VMI is tabbing Bilal Marshall to Ashford's old post as wide receivers coach.

A former Purdue University wideout from South Florida, Marshall had spent the past two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant at West Virginia University.

Marshall is from Gerad Parker's tree. Parker, West Virginia's current offensive coordinator, first crossed paths with Marshall at Purdue, which along with Duke and Penn State comprise some of the key background stops in Parker's career development.

The Keydets excelled at wideout under Ashford and former offensive coordinator Billy Cosh, who last month accepted the offensive coordinator role at Richmond.

VMI had a record-setting spring 2021 season, including the Southern Conference Player of the Year in wideout Jakob Herres.