West Virginia set to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker

West Virginia is set to fill its AD vacancy with North Texas's Wren Baker, according to a report Wednesday from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Baker did not immediately return multiple messages seeking comment. 

Baker has led the department since 2016. Though he did not hire football head coach Seth Littrell, Baker did hire men's basketball head coach Grant McCasland; McCasland has led the Mean Green to three Conference USA championships, an NCAA tournament win, and an NIT appearance.

Baker was also instrumental in getting North Texas a spot in the American Athletic Conference, which the Mean Green will join this summer alongside five other Conference USA schools. 

North Texas was Baker's first AD job, though he previously held deputy positions at Missouri and Memphis.

At West Virginia, Baker's first order of business will be to render a verdict on football coach Neal Brown, who sits at 22-25 in four seasons. Dellenger reports Brown is likely safe to return in 2023. 

He leaves behind a North Texas football program set to compete for its first C-USA championship on Friday. Littrell is 44-43 in seven seasons. His contract expires after the 2023 campaign. 

A natural internal succession candidate would be COO Jared Mosley, who served as Abilene Christian's AD from 2004-14. He was the youngest AD in the nation upon taking the job. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

