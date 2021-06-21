Sources: FCS coordinator joining West Virginia staff

Stony Brook special teams coordinator Tony Thompson is now an analyst at West Virginia

Stony Brook special teams coordinator Tony Thompson has joined Neal Brown's staff as a special teams analyst, sources tell FootballScoop.

A Stony Brook graduate, Thompson has been on his alma mater's staff for all but six years since his 1997 graduation.

He joined the staff as a GA in '97, then worked his way to coach outside linebackers and the defensive line from 1998-00. In 2001, Thompson left for assistant jobs at Penn, Franklin & Marshall, and Hofstra. He returned to Stony Brook in 2007 as outside linebackers coach and has remained on staff ever since, taking over special teams duties in 2013.

At WVU, Thompson joins a special teams staff helmed by Jeff Koonz.

A linebackers coach by trade, Koonz arrived in Morgantown ahead of the 2020 campaign as inside 'backers coach and special teams coordinator. It's the first time he's held special teams coordinator duties since working on Gene Chizik's Iowa State staffs in 2007-08.

