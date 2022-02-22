West Virginia Tech is bringing football back to campus

After over a decade without football, West Virginia Tech has decided to bring it back to campus.

West Virginia Tech had over 100 years of football in the books when they decided to shut down the program following the 2011 season.

Now, just over a decade later, the school has announced that they're bringing football back to campus.

While there aren't a whole lot of details out there about the program being reinstated right now, the Register-Herald shares that campus president Dr. Carolyn Long shared the good news in her annual speech to the campus last week.

Calling it a "community-focused project," Dr. Long announced that a new complex that will include a baseball field, several all-purpose field and a football field being converted from a current soccer field.

The new complex will keep residents of Beckley within the community instead of traveling elsewhere for activities, and will also provide the city an opportunity to bring football back while not spending any money for the football field from the Tech budget.

West Virginia Tech teams currently compete at the NAIA level in leagues that do not compete in football, so what conference they compete in has yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for The Scoop as more information becomes available.