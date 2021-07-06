NCAA D2 program suddenly needs head coach

West Virginia Wesleyan is scheduled to open its 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Bobcats announced Monday they immediately need to find a new head coach.
Less than two months from kicking off its 2021 season, West Virginia Wesleyan College finds itself in need of a new head coach.

On Monday, WVWC announced that incumbent head coach Tony Testa had resigned from his position as his alma mater's head coach.

The Bobcats said that would immediately begin the search to find Testa's replacement at the helm of the NCAA Division II program.

“I want to thank Coach Testa for all that he has done for the West Virginia Wesleyan football team and athletic department,” Randy Tenney, the school's athletics director, said in the statement. “We wish him the absolute best in his future endeavors.”

Per the release, Testa is exiting football coaching to pursue other career opportunities. He had been with the Bobcats' program since 2013, serving six seasons as an assistant coach on the offensive side of the ball before taking the reins to the program in January 2019.

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the 2020 season, Testa coached just 13 games as the Bobcats' head man. He compiled a 1-12 mark.

It was just last month that the Bobcats formally unveiled their 2021 schedule, with the program slated to open with a non-conference game Sept. 2 at Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

WVWC has a 10-game Mountain East Conference schedule that begins at home Sept. 11 against UNC-Pembroke.

