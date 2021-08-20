Peacock secured his first Division I job earlier this year and was scheduled to marry this winter. "Coach Peacock will be sorely missed," the program said.

Western Carolina offensive line coach John Peacock has died, the program announced Friday.

Peacock passed at his home Wednesday; the cause of death was not disclosed.

"Known by his colleagues and student-athletes as a selfless, hard worker who was always upbeat and constantly humming and singing, Coach Peacock will be sorely missed," the program said in a statement.

Peacock joined the program this spring following a year as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Tusculum. He helped Tusculum lead the South Atlantic Conference with 533.4 yards per game in the spring 2021 season.

Prior to Tusculum, he spent three seasons coaching tight ends and fullbacks at Valdosta State, his alma mater. A native of Gainesville, Fla., Peacock spent eight years at Buchholz High School in his hometown before returning to Valdosta.

Peacock was set to marry his fiancé, Erika Alexander, in February.

The Catamounts will hold a moment of silence in Peacock's honor before their Sept. 4 opener versus Eastern Kentucky.