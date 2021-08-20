August 20, 2021

Western Carolina offensive line coach John Peacock has died

Peacock secured his first Division I job earlier this year and was scheduled to marry this winter. "Coach Peacock will be sorely missed," the program said.
Author:
Publish date:

Western Carolina offensive line coach John Peacock has died, the program announced Friday.

Peacock passed at his home Wednesday; the cause of death was not disclosed. 

"Known by his colleagues and student-athletes as a selfless, hard worker who was always upbeat and constantly humming and singing, Coach Peacock will be sorely missed," the program said in a statement. 

Peacock joined the program this spring following a year as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Tusculum. He helped Tusculum lead the South Atlantic Conference with 533.4 yards per game in the spring 2021 season.

Prior to Tusculum, he spent three seasons coaching tight ends and fullbacks at Valdosta State, his alma mater. A native of Gainesville, Fla., Peacock spent eight years at Buchholz High School in his hometown before returning to Valdosta.

Peacock was set to marry his fiancé, Erika Alexander, in February.

The Catamounts will hold a moment of silence in Peacock's honor before their Sept. 4 opener versus Eastern Kentucky. 

Peacock

You May Like

Hawaii

Hawai'i will not host fans for season-opening games

A rise in cases has revived 2020's worst trend in 2021 at one school (so far)

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Harsin's first game as the Tigers' head coach is just two weeks from Saturday.

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher recalls needing 6 centers in camp, says coaches must rely on younger players

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher tells the story as an SEC assistant of needing six centers in preseason camp, and says coaches now must be ready to lean on young players.

Defiance College

D-III program has decided to make a head coaching change

With less than two weeks until their first game, Defiance College (D-III - OH) has turned to a coaching veteran to lead them as interim head coach into their season.

football stock

NCAA reportedly considering expanding 25-man signing limit

The transfer portal has led to unintended consequences -- for players and coaches. The Football Oversight Committee is attempting a fix -- that could come with its own unintended consequences.

Pete K

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 1: Pete Kwiatkowski, Texas

A decade of mediocrity, an impending SEC move and a work-in-progress offense mean the eyes of Texas are upon its new defensive coordinator.

JamesCregg LSU

Former Tigers offensive line coach James Cregg suing LSU

Nick Rolovich 2

Nick Rolovich, "I plan to follow the mandate."

The Washington State head coach will not stand in defiance of Washington governor Jay Inslee's new vaccine mandate for state employees.