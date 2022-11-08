Skip to main content

Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year

On one hand, it's amazing they actually did it. On the other, what took them so long?

I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition.

After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.

I honestly don't think this visor is legal for a good reason, but we might need to make an exception here.

Imagine being a quarterback surveying the defense pre-snap and seeing 11 sets of Big Red's big dumb googly eyes staring back at you. 

Actually, scratch that. There's no way that visor should be allowed. WKU would never lose again.

