Western Michigan reportedly raiding Jim Harbaugh's Chargers staff for defensive coordinator

O'Leary is a former Notre Dame assistant.

After losing defensive coordinator Scott Power after one season to Wisconsin, Lance Taylor and Western Michigan have reportedly found his replacement on Jim Harbaugh's staff in the NFL.

Chargers safeties coach Chris O'Leary is expected to be the new defensive coordinator in Kalamazoo, ESPN shares.

O'Leary is a former Notre Dame assistant who mentored NFL standout Kyle Hamilton while he was with the Irish.

He spent the 2021-23 seasons in South Bend coaching the Irish safeties.

O'Leary will be tasked with taking over a defense that ranked near the bottom of the MAC (9th out of 12 teams) in scoring defense, allowing over 31 points per game.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

