Western Michigan Staff Tracker (2022-23)

In late November, Western Michigan decided to part ways with head coach Tim Lester after a 5-7 season. He went 37-32 with the Broncos over six seasons.

Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor was tabbed as the new head coach in Kalamazoo.

2023 HEAD COACH

Lance Taylor

Louisville Offensive Coordinator

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS

BILLY COSH

RICHMOND (FCS) OC



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



OFFENSIVE ASSISTANT

ERIC EVANS

Western Michigan PGC / RBs

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / DEFENSIVE ENDS

LOU ESPOSITO

Western Michigan DC / DL



LINEBACKERS

TBA



CORNERS

DONALD CELISCAR

Western Michigan CBs



DEFENSIVE LINE

DAVID DENHAM

Western Michigan DTs / STC

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR





2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...



SUPPORT STAFF:

General Manager: Gaizka Crowley (UNLV Chief of Staff)

DFO: Mike Parrish (Western Michigan DFO)

Defensive GA: KC Zenner (WMU Defensive GA), Joseph Books (WMU Defensive GA)

Director of Football Video: Adam Fry (WMU Director of Football Video)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

To be updated soon...